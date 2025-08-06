Live
CMRF cheques worth Rs 30.3L distributed
Highlights
Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh handed over Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 30,31,151 to 43 beneficiaries at his camp office in Nidadavole on Tuesday.
He also presented a Letter of Credit (LoC) recommendation letter for Rs 7 lakh. The minister stated that so far, 235 beneficiaries in the Nidadavole constituency have received assistance worth Rs 2.14 crore from the CMRF. He described the CMRF as a “lifeline” for the health of the poor, providing a sense of security to many.
The beneficiaries and local leaders expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Kandula Durgesh for their support.
