CM’s ‘Animal fat in laddu’ charge kicks up storm

Tirupati: The allegation by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that the previous YSRCP government used animal fat in the preparation of famous laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara has triggered a major controversy with YSRCP leaders vehemently denying it while TDP and its allies launching a tirade against YSRCP for committing sacrilege.

TDP Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in-charge G Narasimha Yadav and BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy in separate press conferences said the previous YSRCP government indulged in all sorts of irregularities in TTD management hurting the sentiments of devotees. They said YSRCP leaders misused power in issuing darshan tickets and also splurged on TTD money as they like for their benefit and also acted against devotees’ sentiments.

They said mixing of animal fat in the ghee used for making prasadam amply reveal that cheap quality of ghee used for prasadam by the suppliers with the support of YSRCP government to benefit YSRCP leaders.

Bhanuprakash Reddy said TTD top brass under YSRCP government with Christian influence ignored all norms affecting the pilgrims’ sentiments.

Narasimha Yadav said YSRCP looted TTD and exploited the temple management for the benefit of its leaders and allowing animal fat in prasadams is also one such outrageous act ignoring sentiments of devotees.

CPM senior leader Kandarapu Murali said there is no possibility of mixing animal fat with ghee, as TTD has a fool-proof mechanism to check any adulteration in the products supplied to it.

A modern laboratory set up in Tirumala thoroughly checks the products and senior professionals also screen them at various levels, he said.

The CPM leader also said Chief Minister’s allegation amounts to insulting employees working with commitment and also questioning TTD management’s capability.

YSRCP senior leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said no one is daring enough to allow animal fat in prasadams as it is an act of sacrilege. He said CM’s allegation shocked the devotees at large. In the same breath, Karunakar Reddy said, “If anyone is involved in the animal fat issue, they will perish. If it is not true, the person who made allegation will face a doom,” he said that the allegation was solely to derive political mileage.

“A person holding a high position like Chief Minister should act with the restraint and verify all facts before making such a far reaching allegation,” he said.