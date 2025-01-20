CM’s assurances fulfilled within 24 hours in Kadapa

Kadapa: Demonstrating the government’s commitment to citizen welfare, district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri along with district officials fulfilled the assurances given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Velthurla Vishnu Vandana’s family in Mydukuru within 24 hours. The swift action was carried out through Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), ensuring timely support to the family.

During his visit to Mydukuru, the CM lauded Vishnu Vandana for her exemplary efforts in waste management and sustainable practices like maintaining kitchen garden. After interacting with her family and understanding their challenges, he assured immediate government support to improve their livelihood and financial stability.

Acting promptly on CM Naidu’s directives, the Collector mobilised various departments to address the family’s needs. On Sunday, along with Joint Collector Aditi Singh, Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri visited the family to oversee the resolution process.

The authorities approved an old-age pension for V Subbarayudu and arranged medical assistance for Lakshmi Devi, a disabled family member, under Aarogyasri scheme. Additionally, financial aid was sanctioned for a welding machine to support family’s livelihood, and a taxi loan was facilitated for V Nagendra Babu through BC Corporation. To empower Vishnu Vandana, a data entry operator job was promised under DRDA, while her son B Tech graduate Neeraj Chandu, was assured employment opportunities in upcoming job fairs.

The family members appreciated for the swift response and expressed gratitude for the government’s prompt action. Officials from DRDA, MEPMA, BC Corporation, and other departments played a crucial role in executing the directives efficiently.