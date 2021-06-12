CM's Delhi tour to protect state interests: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited New Delhi to seek funds and protect the interests of the state.

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Friday, Ramakrishna Reddy said the Chief Minister had met five Union ministers and vice-chairman of Niti Aayog in Delhi and discussed pending issues related to the state. He made it clear that these meetings had nothing to do with politics. He said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu used to make secret pacts with the Centre in the previous government and it is well known that he had compromised Special Category Status (SPC) to the state by accepting special package.

Criticising TDP and a section of media for politicising Delhi tour of the Chief Minister, the YSRCP leader said the Chief Minister had been trying sincerely to get resources to the state which has been hit financially due to Covid pandemic. He slammed TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for alleging that the Chief Minister had visited New Delhi to save himself from cases and questioned why were the cases not waived off till now as he visited Delhi many times by now.

The Government Advisor came down heavily on Naidu for claiming credit for release of Godavari water to delta through spillway and reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has stated that Naidu had been using Polavaram project as an ATM. He said the Chief Minister has requested the Centre regarding civil supplies pending arrears, infrastructure facilities in newly formed colonies, Polavaram project, decentralisation of administration and Special Category Status and expressed confidence that the results of these meetings will come soon.