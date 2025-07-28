Coalition govt came to power by making false promises

Pattikonda (Kurnool district): Former Pathikonda YSRCP MLA Kangati Sridevi strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Labour Minister V Subhash during his visit to Pattikonda.

She criticised the coalition government, stating that they came to power in 2024 by making false promises. Responding to the Minister’s claims on development, she said that the previous YSRCP government executed works under the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project up to 80 per cent. She flayed the earlier TDP government for its failure to provide even a single new ration card or pension during its tenure.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday at Pathikonda, Sridevi said that by the time former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office in June 2019, only 12.7% of the Handri-Neeva project had been completed. She claimed that under Jagan’s leadership from 2019 to 2024, nearly 80% of the project was completed and water was released.

She added that during the YSRCP rule, around 4 lakh new ration cards were sanctioned and the number of pension beneficiaries increased from 39 lakh to 65 lakh across the State.

She also rebutted the Minister’s claim that no welfare scheme was implemented for women. Highlighting the efforts of the YSRCP government, she said that loans worth Rs 25,570 crore were waived under YSR Aasara for 78.94 lakh women and Rs 19,189 crore was distributed to 26.98 lakh women under YSR Cheyutha.

Furthermore, nearly 30 lakh house site pattas were given in the names of women and the Amma Vodi scheme also focused on empowering mothers, she added.