Coalition govt committed to resolving public issues

Puttaparthi: MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy emphasized that reshaping the development of Puttaparthi constituency is her top priority

She participated in the ‘Intintiki Kootami’ programme at Rayalavaripalli in the constituency on Monday. Sindhura Reddy interacted with locals, and listened to their grievances with great patience. Expressing satisfaction with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s governance, locals lauded the coalition government’s commitment to solving public issues.

Sindhura Reddy emphasised that reshaping the development of Puttaparthi constituency was her top priority. She stated that the birth centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba will bring a new identity to the Puttaparthi municipality.

Among the works launched in the constituency were: A new concrete road was laid at a cost of Rs 10 lakh in Ward 5 of the municipality, A new borewell worth Rs 3 lakh was initiated to address the long-standing drinking water issue in Ward 5. Road Infrastructure: A sum of Rs 88 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of the Puttaparthi Best Gate Road. An amount of Rs 75 lakh has been allocated for internal road developments across the municipality. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for installation of streetlights in various colonies.

MLA Sindhura Reddy mentioned that she had made a special request to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for adequate funding from the State government for Baba’s centenary events. A committee with Ministers and district officials has been formed to oversee the arrangements and ensure swift execution of developmental works including road repairs, beautification of the town, drinking water, power supply and sanitation.

Additionally, Rs 1.20 crore under CSR funds from Joy Alukkas has been approved for the development of PUDA parks. The MLA appealed to devotees of Bhagawan Baba and residents who wish for the development of Puttaparthi to participate and contribute their share in the progress.

The MLA also instructed municipal officials and the commissioner to expedite the construction of the West Gate road and ensure quality power supply through a newly-sanctioned power substation, subject to land allocation from Sri Sathya Sai Trust.

MLA Sindhura Reddy and Dr. Palle Raghunatha Reddy also visited families of ailing TDP workers and extended financial support.

The event witnessed participation from a wide range of public representatives and party leaders including:

Municipal Chairman Obulesu, Municipal Commissioner Kranti Kumar, Engineer Narasimhulu, senior TDP leader Boy Ram Anjaneyulu, youth leaders Rama Rao, Lakshmipathi, Gangadhar Naidu, former MPP Sriram Reddy, leaders Samakoti Adinarayana, Obulesu, Besta Chalapathi, PC Ganganna, Jayaprakash, Pullappa, Suresh Chowdary, Murali, Krishna Prasad, Rammohan Chowdary and several workers and leaders from coalition parties.