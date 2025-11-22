Coalition govt committed to security, livelihood of fisherfolk: Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that ensuring security and livelihood support for fishermen is a key objective of the coalition government. Extending his greetings to fisher brothers and sisters on the occasion of World Fisheries Day here on Friday, he stated that a 100-day action plan, prepared for the welfare of fishermen in Kakinada district, is now in its final stage.

Pawan Kalyan said the government has focused not only on reviving the depleting marine wealth along the coast but also on creating alternative income sources. “Based on the suggestions of the Visakhapatnam Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and the Fisheries Department, special plans have been prepared and are being readied for implementation,” he said.

He stated that under the Central Government’s Coastal Resilience Scheme, special protection measures worth Rs 2 crore will be taken up for safeguarding the Uppada coastline. As part of the 100-day programme, awareness will be created among fishermen on enhancing marine wealth, improving fishing skills, setting up special reefs, and creating alternative livelihood avenues.

“To help our fishermen gain exposure, we are making arrangements to take them to Tamil Nadu and Kerala to study successful artificial reef culture and coastal tourism units,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that fishermen in Kakinada had expressed concerns over declining fish stocks. “For the first time in the state’s history, we have released 50,000 Pandugappa fish seedlings into the sea at Uppada and Kakinada to regenerate marine resources,” he said, adding that plans are also underway to release tiger prawn seed into saline waters. “We are working with the Fisheries Department to enhance marine wealth and improve fishermen’s livelihoods.”

Pawan Kalyan noted that fishermen earlier had permission to fish only up to 12 nautical miles. “The Central Government has now extended this limit to 200 nautical miles, enabling our fishermen to catch high-value tuna through deep-sea fishing,” he said.

He stated that Rs 2 crore sanctioned under the Coastal Resilience Scheme is being used to build multipurpose community halls at Konapapapeta to protect coastal communities during cyclones and other calamities. These halls will include RO water plants, three fish-drying platforms, GPS systems to track fishermen at sea, and ice boxes to store marine produce.

Pawan Kalyan said the government is also working on alternative income generation through coastal tourism. “Recognising the excellent swimming skills of our fishermen, we are planning Kerala-style coastal tourism development. Youth will be trained in speed boating, scuba diving, and other water sports to develop Andhra Pradesh’s coastline into tourism hotspots,” he said.

To facilitate this, fishermen from Kakinada will be taken to Kerala for training at eco-tourism spots managed by local fisher communities.

Arrangements are also being made for them to visit Tiruvottiyur Kuppam near Chennai to study the successful artificial reef culture. He said that fishermen from Uppada and Kakinada will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the second week of December as part of the study tour.

“On this World Fisheries Day, I assure that the coalition government stands firmly by every promise made to fishermen and remains committed to improving their livelihood,” Pawan Kalyan declared.