Coalition govt cutting pensions indiscriminately

Guntur: YSRCP demanded to restore the deleted pensions of disabled persons and said that the party will take up the issue to district collectors state-wide with the affected persons to mount pressure on the coalition.

Speaking to media at Tadepalli on Saturday, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that the coalition government has been indiscriminately deleting pensions of disabled persons with no concern towards social security while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown compassion towards them and disbursed pensions on time.

He said, the recent incident of Ch Ramaiah’s attempted suicide for deleting pension to disabled persons had ignited a state-wide outrage and people with more than 40 per cent disability are weeded out in the name of re-verification.

He said they will protest at all district collector offices with the disabled persons on August 25 pressing to revoke the deletion and it is inhuman on part of the government to stop the pension to people with disability.