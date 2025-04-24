Coalition govt focused on ‘scams than schemes’: YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP State official spokesperson and former MP Margani Bharat Ram attacked the ruling coalition government, alleging that it is more focused on “scams than schemes.”

Addressing the media at the YSRCP city office on Wednesday, Bharat accused the govern-ment of gross irregularities in the allocation of prime land and targeting honest officials for political vendetta. Referring to the allocation of the prime URSA lands in the heart of Visakhapatnam, Bharat questioned how land valued at Rs 50 crore per acre was being allotted for just Rs 50 lakh. He accused the government of simultaneously increasing state debt while disposing of valu-able public assets at throwaway prices.

Bharat also strongly condemned the recent arrest of senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu, call-ing it an act of vengeance based on an outdated complaint from an actress. “Arresting a sin-cere officer without proper verification, just because it’s being dictated by CM Naidu, will have consequences,” he warned.