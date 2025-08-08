Coalition govt ignoring weavers’ welfare: Jagan

Tadepalli (Guntur Dist): YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his warm greetings to weavers on the occasion of National Weavers’ Day. He congratulated Lakka Srinivasulu (Tirupati) on receiving the Sant Kabir Award from President Droupadi Murmu. He also congratulated Karnati Murali (Chirala) and Jajare Nagaraju (Ponduru) who were given National Handloom Awards.

He said in a social media post on X on Thursday that the YSRCP Government has always stood with weavers. “Our government has deposited Rs 24,000 annually without fail into the weavers’ bank accounts under ‘Nethanna Nestham’. Our government has deposited Rs 969.77 crore towards Nethanna Nestham, Rs 1,396.45 crore Nethanna Pensions, cleared Rs 468.84 crore dues to APCO and created a record by disbursing Rs 3,706.16 crore in all for the welfare of weavers.

We have also given free power to weavers besides providing concessions to power looms. We have also tie-up with e-commerce agencies for online marketing of handlooms to increase the revenue of weavers,” he said.

He criticised that the coalition government has stopped all the welfare schemes and has gone back on its election promises and it has failed on its promise to reimburse GST. To implement this the government needs to spend Rs 250 crore. He said there is no provision in the two budgets.

It has also failed on its promise of providing free power up to 500 units for power loom units and 200 units to handloom units and 16 months have passed by, he said.