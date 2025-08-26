Coalition govt pays equal focus on development and welfare

Visakhapatnam: The coalition government is continuously striving to put Visakhapatnam on the development path, said Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao. On Monday, he along with Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and corporator and Jana Sena floor leader Bheeshetty Vasantha Lakshmi laid the foundation stone for several development works in the 33rd ward. The works will be taken up with the GVMC funds at an estimated cost of Rs 1.44 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the coalition government is committed to the welfare and development of Visakhapatnam.

As part of providing basic amenities to the people of the ward, foundation stones for various works. They included construction of a concrete road from Leelamahal Theatre junction to Neelamma Vepachettu and Indira Gandhi junction at a cost of about Rs 46.66 lakh, drain works from Allipuram junction to Captain Rama Rao Junction at a cost of about Rs 48.3 lakh, etc., Later, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the coalition government is paying special focus to urban development. He added that plans are in place to develop each ward and assured that every promise made during elections will be fulfilled by the coalition government. Addressing the gathering, ward corporator Bheeshetty Vasantha Lakshmi said that continuous efforts are being made to provide all required basic amenities to the people of the ward. Zonal commissioner Mallayya Naidu, GVMC engineering officials, Jana Sena ward president Akula Raju, TDP ward president Suryanarayana, and others participated in the programme.