Coastal AP to receive rains as low pressure moves towards coast

A severe low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. The IMD forecasts that this low pressure system is expected to move towards the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu, although it remains uncertain whether it will strengthen or weaken as it approaches the shoreline.

Due to the current atmospheric conditions, officials noted that cold winds are blowing and clouds are gathering, which will lead to widespread rainfall across the state until Thursday. On Tuesday, districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu, and Nellore are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain.

The forecast indicates that Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu, Nellore, and Tirupati districts will see continued moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday. Additionally, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has advised fishermen to refrain from going out to sea until Wednesday due to wind speeds reaching 55 km/h.

In response to the escalating weather conditions, the IMD has issued third-level danger warnings at several ports in Tamil Nadu, including Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, and Krishnapatnam. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.