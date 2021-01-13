Coastal police conduct Sea Vigil exercise in Prakasam district

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered for the Coastal Security Exercise, Sea Vigil, at important places in all coastal villages, bus stands, railway stations and government offices in the district for two days, on Tuesday and Wednesday, following the orders of the Principal Secretary of Home Department.

The SP informed that the Navy, coastal and regional police are jointly conducting the Sea Vigil Exercise for two days across the State to raise awareness on the intrusion of anti-social forces entering the coast from the sea route.

He said that the exercise is a practice to apprehend the terrorists, red forces, and newcomers roaming the seas without permission and to prevent any untoward incidents alongside the coastal areas.

The Sea Vigil programme will be conducted within the limits of Kottapatnam and Ramayapatnam Marine police station limits in Prakasam district, the SP informed.

As part of this, the Navy, marine, and district police personnel have set up 16 pickets, 37 landing points, 13 village beats, 15 check posts, 2 mobile parties, 10 QR teams, and strict bandobast with 2- CIs, 15 SIs, 10 ASIs, 29 HCs, 112 PCs, 34 HGs, 18 ARPC.

Following the orders of the SP, the Sea Vigil nodal officers including the traffic DSP K Venugopal, Kottapatnam Marine CI K Srinivasa Rao, Ramayapatnam Marine CI R S Kishore Kumar and monitoring officer N Srikanth Babu instructed the security personnel at the Kottapatnam and Ramayapatnam landing points to interrogate strangers and keep a watchful eye on anti-social forces and terrorists entering the coast.