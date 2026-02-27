String Metaverse Appoints Mr. Sai Kotha Venkata Former Capital One Technology Leader as Technical Advisor to String Metaverse Ltd, Unveils Global AI Agent Infrastructure Initiative

The company said Mr. Sai Kotha Venkata , who has approximately 19 years of experience managing large-scale, mission-critical systems serving millions of users, will advise on technology architecture, AI deployment strategy, and enterprise-scale infrastructure as String Metaverse expands its AI-native financial platform.





The announcement comes as financial institutions and technology firms accelerate investments in autonomous systems capable of executing complex workflows, trading strategies, and payment transactions with minimal human intervention.





String Metaverse also disclosed plans to establish a Singapore-based technology entity to develop and operate what it describes as an “Agentic Workforce Platform,” intended to deploy thousands of specialized AI agents globally.





The Singapore entity will be led by Mr.Krishna Mohan Meenavalli, Executive Director of the company who holds a Master’s degree in Finance and has experience in high-frequency trading platforms and capital markets technology. Mr.Krishna Mohan Meenavalli will oversee global deployment of the agent infrastructure in collaboration with Mr. Sai Kotha Venkata.





The initiative is expected to focus on multiple areas, including:





* Tokenization of real-world assets

* AI-driven risk management and financial intelligence systems

* High-frequency trading and market-making technologies

* Capital-efficient automated financial strategies

* Agent-to-agent commerce and micropayment infrastructure powered by stablecoins

* Autonomous enterprise operations

The company said its Canada-based fintech platform, “String Payx” will play a central role in enabling global agentic payment rails and programmable transactions between autonomous systems.





String Metaverse expects the Singapore entity to operate with the following proposed ownership structure:





* String Metaverse Ltd. — 25%

* UM Family Trust — 45%

* Sai Kothavenkata — 25%

* Key Personnel Pool — 5%

The expansion reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-driven automation across financial services, where firms are seeking to reduce operational costs and improve capital efficiency through machine-executed decision systems.





String Metaverse operates across Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, and Canada, with activities spanning blockchain infrastructure, trading technology, tokenization platforms, and programmable finance networks.