Cockfighting frenzy grips Godavari dists

Rajamahendravaram : The festive spirit has returned to Andhra Pradesh as Sankranti celebrations ignite enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy across the state. Bhogi celebrations saw massive participation, reflecting the state's rich traditions. The long weekend has encouraged lakhs from neighboring Telangana and Bengaluru to return to their native villages, eager to engage in festive ac-tivities.

Central to these celebrations in the twin Godavari districts and parts of Krishna district is the controversial yet deeply rooted tradition of cock-fighting. Despite being illegal, the practice persists, supported by local political leaders. Law enforcement displays banners prohibiting cock-fights involving roosters with knives and conducts occasional raids, but their efforts diminish as festivities intensify.

Cockfighting notably unites political rivals, creating a rare sense of cama-raderie. Over the three-day event, millions of rupees are expected to change hands, with stacks of Rs 500 notes and other denominations ready for high-stakes betting.

The cockfighting arenas resemble grand carnival grounds, bustling with food stalls, vibrant lights, and liquor outlets. Prominent hotspots include Attili, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Rajanagaram, Gokavaram, and Jag-gampeta. In West Godavari, areas like Bhimavaram, Undi, Tadepalligudem, and Tanuku have made elaborate preparations, while Kakinada district actively competes to host larger events. East Godavari's Peddapuram, Tuni, Prathipadu, Rajanagaram, and Rajahmundry Rural, along with Konaseema's Kothapeta, Amalapuram, Razole, and Manda-peta, have also become major centers for this spectacle.

The appeal of cockfighting has grown beyond rural communities, attract-ing IT professionals and urban migrants returning from cities like Hydera-bad and Bengaluru. For many, the event represents not just tradition but an exhilarating fusion of culture, competition, and festivity.

As Sankranti celebrations continue with full fervor, cockfighting arenas draw massive crowds, blending age-old customs with contemporary ex-citement—despite ongoing legal and ethical debates surrounding this contentious practice.