Cockfights & gambling sports banned in EG: Dist Collector

Kakinada: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran informed that cockfights and other gambling sports are strictly banned in East Godavari district on Sankranti festival.



Accompanied by Joint Collectors Summit Kumar and Keerthi Chekuri, in-charge Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej, the Collector held a review meeting with SP M Ravindranath Babu and Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi through virtual mode on Tuesday. He wanted the traditional rural sports should be motivated and encouraged. He instructed the officials to create awareness among the people to celebrate Sankrati festival in a traditional joyful manner and issued a warning to the organisers of cockfights that stringent action will be taken against them, if they conduct cockfights during Sankranti festival.

The Collector also stated that Section 144 is enforced from January 7 to 24 in the district. He directed the officials to enforce the orders strictly and effectively. He also wanted to constitute committees and ask them to monitor the situation. The officials were told to take immediate action, if they observe cockfights being conducted. He further advised to utilise propaganda material against the cockfights such as posters, banners in the district. They were told to propagate the rules regarding the action to be taken against cockfights. He stated that action will be taken on the owners of agriculture fields or private fields where cockfights will be held.

Collector Hari Kiran wanted a comprehensive report regarding the supervision, action and allied disciplinary action taken against those, who are responsible for cockfights.

He also indicated that people should be careful in the wake of the spread of Omicron in

the district.