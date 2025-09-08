Coin collector acquires Rajendra Chola commemorative coin

Rajamahendravaram: A unique 1,000 rupee coin featuring the likeness of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola has been acquired by a coin collector from Bhupayya Agraharam in Amalapuram town in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The coin collector, Putsa Kameswara Rao, shared details about his new acquisition. Rao stated that he purchased the commemorative coin for Rs 8,137 from the Mumbai Mint. The coin is made entirely of 40 grams of silver and has a diameter of 44 millimetres. Its design is rich with historical symbolism. The obverse side features the Indian State Emblem and the coin’s face value of Rs 1,000. The reverse side of the coin is particularly notable, depicting a portrait of Rajendra Chola, along with the iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple of Thanjavur and Chola-era ships. Rajendra Chola, a powerful ruler of the Chola dynasty, reigned from 1014 to 1044 CE. According to Rao, the Government of India released this special coin to commemorate the 1,000th anniversary of Rajendra Chola’s historic naval expedition, which he launched from Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

This commemorative coin serves as a tribute to one of the most significant maritime achievements in Indian history.