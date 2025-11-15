Cold snap hits several areas AP and Telangana as temperatures drop

The intensity of cold weather across the Telugu states has increased dramatically, with temperatures plummeting to sub-zero levels in many regions. Reports indicate that several areas, including Sangareddy, Asifabad, Vikarabad, and Ibrahimpatnam, are experiencing temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, creating significant challenges for local residents.

In the Adilabad district, severe thunderstorms have added to the woes of the populace, while in the city areas of Rajendranagar, Begampet, Chandanagar, and Secunderabad, the chilly conditions are causing widespread discomfort.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the situation appears to be even more dire, with residents expressing concern over the dense fog that has settled in various locations. Intense cold weather was reported in places like Kota and Rajasimilli on Friday, and heavy snowfall has occurred in several regions along the coast and in northern Andhra Pradesh, adjacent to Telangana.

Additionally, G. Madugu in Alluri district recorded a chilling minimum temperature of just six degrees Celsius. The rapid onset of this bitterly cold weather is proving to be a daunting challenge for those living in the affected regions.