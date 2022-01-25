Following the western disturbances in the northern parts of the country, cold wave predicted in Hyderabad this week, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In the wee hours of Tuesday, temperature dipped in most parts of the city. In the last few days, the day temperatures dipped in the city and are likely to be around 29 degree Celsius for the next five days.

The temperature is likely to dip further in the state in the coming days, the IMD predicted. On the other hand, the average night temperature was recorded at 17 degree Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature of 12.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Serilingampally.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the minimum temperatures would fall by three to five degrees Celsius, in areas including Secunderabad, Rajendranagar, Kapra, Hayathnagar, Malkajgiri and Moosapet, from Wednesday to Saturday.

The average minimum temperature in the city is likely to range from 15 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, districts like Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Warangal and Mancherial witnessed a drop in temperatures and is likely to go down further in the next five days.