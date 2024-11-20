Cold waves increase in Andhra Pradesh, brings shivers to residents and tourists

As temperatures continue to drop in the Telugu states, residents are experiencing a chill like never before. The Alluri district agency is feeling the brunt of the cold, with night temperatures plummeting to single digits. Recent reports indicate that Minumuluru recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius, while nearby Paderu saw temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius. The region is shrouded in dense fog, creating a picturesque yet chilly atmosphere. This sudden drop in temperature has made the weather pleasantly crisp, attracting an influx of tourists to popular recreational areas.

In Telangana, the cold is equally intense, particularly in the joint Adilabad district. Minimum temperatures are being reported in single digits, with Sirpur in Komurambhim district recording a low of 9.7 degrees, Pochera in Adilabad district at 11.2 degrees, Tandra in Nirmal district at 11.7 degrees, and Rally in Mancherial district at 12.4 degrees. As the mercury continues to fall, Hyderabad residents are also starting to feel the effects, with mornings becoming particularly frosty. Each day seems to bring even lower temperatures, increasing the discomfort for commuters and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Local authorities and weather experts are advising residents to take necessary precautions against the cold and enjoy the beauty of the winter season while staying safe.