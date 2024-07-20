Collector A Shyam Prasad visits hill top village, checks conditions

Parvathipuram : Parvathipuram Manyan district collector A Shyam Prasad visited a hill top village Nondrukona of Gummalakshmipuram mandal on Friday.

He along with Parvathipuram ITDA project officer C Vishnu Charan visited the village and examined the implementation of schemes and other facilities in the village. He enquired about the condition of pregnant women and their medical records. He asked them about the services being rendered to them and suggested them to join the pregnant women hostel well in advance of the date of delivery.

The district collector while inspecting the school tested the educational standards of the children. He instructed the teachers to maintain good standards so that the children could pursue further education without any hurdles.

He also inspected the sanitation in the village and participated in the campaign. Shyam Prasad urged the people to keep the environment clean and hygienic to prevent any seasonal diseases. He advised them to drink boiled water and avoid open defecation which would cause diseases. The collector also visited agriculture fields and checked the way they were being cultivated. He urged the farmers to adopt modern agricultural methods to have high yields. He instructed the officials to supply seeds the farmers required.