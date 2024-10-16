Collector A Thameem Ansariya inspects Pothuraju canal

Ongole: Responding to a news report published in these columns on Tuesday detailing the condition of Pothuraju canal in Ongole, the Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya inspected the canal and surrounding areas, along with the town mayor Gangada Sujatha, on Tuesday. She instructed the municipal staff for removal of the silt, vegetation and other obstruction to the flow of the water.

She ordered them to make sure no colony beside it gets inundated by the rainwater, as the next couple of days are also expected to have heavy downpour. Collector also asked the officials to see the water flow in the canals, rivulets and the culverts were not obstructed anywhere in the district.