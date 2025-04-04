Live
Collector angry over tampering of revenue records
Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr BR Ambedkar expressed his anger toward revenue officers over irregularities in revenue matters. He warned the officials for their lack of vigilance regarding the tampering of revenue records. He visited Tudem village in Bhogapuram mandal, where he interacted with locals and listened to their grievances on Thursday. The collector’s visit to the village follows instructions from the Chief Minister’s Office concerning the tampering of revenue records.
Later, Dr Ambedkar assured the residents that he would address the issue and resolve the problems. He discovered that the land details of 128 farmers from Kavulu Vada village had been tampered with, and D-Pattas had been issued to other farmers.
The collector directed the local police to register a case regarding this scandal, investigate the matter, and file criminal charges against the officials involved.
Speaking to the locals, he promised to resolve the issue and ensure error-free records at the local tahsildar’s office. RDO D Keerthi, tahsildar K Suresh, and other officials accompanied the collector during the visit.