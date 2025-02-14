Collector AS Dinesh Kumar suspends warden during inspection

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of the Tribal Welfare Boys’ Hostel at Jerrala village of GK Veedhi mandal on Wednesday.

During the visit, he assessed the students’ academic abilities and enquired about their education, food quality, and the role of the warden and teachers in their learning process.

During the inspection, collector noticed that hostel deputy warden Ch Chandrasekhar was absent at night despite regulations requiring him to stay on the premises.

He stated that the absence of the deputy warden could negatively impact students’ education, health, and safety. As a disciplinary measure, he directed the suspension of the deputy warden. Following the collector’s instructions, Tribal Welfare Department Deputy Director L Rajani issued suspension orders for the deputy warden.

Later, collector visited the Jerrala Primary Health Centre to review the medical services and availability of medicines for patients.