Collector calls petitioners to check PGRS services

Collector calls petitioners to check PGRS services
District collector B R Ambedkar receiving grievances from public at the collectorate in Vizianagaram on Monday

Highlights

District collector Dr B R Ambedkar has taken new initiatives to increase the quality of services to public by cross checking the performance of government officials.

Vizianagaram: District collector Dr B R Ambedkar has taken new initiatives to increase the quality of services to public by cross checking the performance of government officials.

To solve the public grievances up to the satisfaction of petitioners, the collector has taken up auditing of all the solved grievances under Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and by making a phone call to the petitioner to know the satisfaction levels of the petitioner.

The district collector himself personally called some petitioners by phone from Public Grievance Redressal System at collectorate on Monday and asked them whether the department solved their grievance up to their satisfaction.

He made three phone calls to petitioners from Kapu Sompuram of S Kota and two petitioners from Vizianagaram town. All the three petitioners who received phone call from the collector responded positively and said that they were satisfied with the way the petition was solved by the department concerned.

Collector Dr B R Ambedkar told the officials that the satisfaction of the petitioner is the most important thing in solving the grievances. The state government is giving top priority to this issue and the officers should speak to the petitioners and understand the issue raised by them and solve the issue, the collector said.

