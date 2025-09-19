Live
Collector, CP inspect West Bypass
Vijayawada: In the backdrop of the upcoming Dasara Sharannavarathri festival at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada and ‘Vijayawada Utsav,’ NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu inspected the Vijayawada West Bypass on Thursday to ensure smooth traffic flow and convenience for devotees and motorists.
With over 15 lakh devotees expected, the officials reviewed parking zones, queue lines, and holding areas from Kummaripalem to Durga Ghat, Mahamandapam, Kanakadurga Nagar, Ratham Centre, Vinayaka Temple, and Seethamma Vari Padalu. They stressed coordination among departments to prevent traffic congestion and ensure peaceful travel for visitors.
The collector directed officials to make optimal use of the West Bypass for regulating traffic during the festivities.
DCP Tirumalewara Reddy, Additional DCP G Rama Krishna, AP Transco officials, R&B project directors, ACPs, inspectors, and staff from various departments joined the inspection.