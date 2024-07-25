Collector directs bankers to prioritise loans for key sectors

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has issued a directive to bank officials to prioritise loans for sectors including agriculture, education and MSMEs. He held the District Level Bankers Committee (DLBC) meeting on Wednesday at the district collectorate on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Lead District Manager Vishwanatha Reddy, RBI Lead District Officer Purnima, Union Bank of India Regional Manager G Ramprasad and various other bank representatives.



Addressing the bankers, Venkatesswar emphasised the importance of meeting loan targets for the 2024-25 financial year by focusing on agriculture, education, MSMEs and food processing sectors. He highlighted the need for timely issuance of crop loans to tenant farmers holding valid tenant farmer cards and directed agricultural officials to facilitate the renewal of these cards for eligible farmers.



The Collector also stressed the necessity of raising awareness about food processing units in the district and ensuring prompt loan approvals for these initiatives. He urged bankers to align with government priority schemes and meet set loan targets accordingly. As part of the district's financial literacy programme, the Collector called for the organisation of special camps to educate the people about digital transactions, aiming to enhance digital financial literacy across the district.



During the meeting, the annual credit plan 2024-25 booklet was released by the District Collector, accompanied by other officials. DRO K Penchala Kishore, NABARD DDM Sunil, DRDA PD Prabhavathi and District micro irrigation officer Satish and others were present.

