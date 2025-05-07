Live
Collector directs identification of government land for MSME parks
Nandyal: District Collector G. Raja Kumari has instructed Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Tahsildars to identify government land across...
Nandyal: District Collector G. Raja Kumari has instructed Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Tahsildars to identify government land across constituencies for MSME park establishment. The directive was given during a review meeting on Tuesday at the Collectorate’s video conference hall, focusing on land acquisition for the Integrated Rural Energy Program. The Collector stressed the urgency of this process, noting approximately 50 acres of government land in Panyam and Sugali Metta, and 100 acres in Ungaralagutta, Dhone mandal. She directed the Nandyal and Dhone RDOs to conduct joint inspections with the APIIC Zonal Manager for feasibility assessments. The Atmakur RDO was tasked with examining 2.5 acres of government land in Atmakur mandal.
The Collector also discussed Reliance’s interest in setting up Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants. Reliance Industries has shown interest in 765 acres of land across Gadivemula, Chagalamarri, Rudravaram, and Allagadda, out of the 5,000 acres identified. Tahsildars were instructed to inspect these locations for encroachments.
Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, officials were directed to explore the possibility of establishing substations by identifying around 10 acres of land in Panyam, Nandyal, Gospadu, Jupadubungla, Bhanumukkala, and Panyam mandals.
Joint Collector C. Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, and RDOs participated in the meeting.