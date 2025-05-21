Collector directs immediate resolution of SC/ST atrocity cases

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has instructed the concerned officials to take prompt action for the swift resolution of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) atrocity cases. The directive came during a meeting of the District Vigilance Monitoring Committee held on Tuesday at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Raja Kumari emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of SC/ST atrocity cases and immediate steps for their resolution. She instructed the Social Welfare Officer to submit detailed reports on the cases to the DVMC members at least one week in advance.

Between April 2022 and March 2025, FIRs were registered against 287 individuals, and compensation amounting to Rs. 6.27 crore was disbursed to 471 victims. From April to May 2025, FIRs were registered against 15 persons, and Rs. 45.62 lakh was distributed among 31 victims. Further proposals worth Rs. 1.73 crore related to other cases have been submitted, and compensation will be released to the victims immediately upon fund availability, she added.

Members of the Vigilance Monitoring Committee raised concerns about the establishment of cremation grounds in villages. The Collector directed the concerned RDOs and officials to focus on this issue. Currently, employment guarantee scheme funds ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh are allocated for providing facilities in cremation grounds. There is potential to set up amenities such as crematoriums with these funds, and appropriate proposals must be prepared.

The Collector also instructed the Social Welfare Department to gather comprehensive data on all SC/ST backlog vacancies across government offices.

Collector Raja Kumari assured that adequate facilities, including masks and gloves, will be provided to sanitation workers cleaning drains. She further promised timely payment of their salaries. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, Nandyal ASP Mand Javali Alphons, RDOs Vishwanath, Narasimhulu, Arunjyoti, ITDA PO Venkata Shivaprasad, Additional Municipal Commissioner Das, DMHO Venkataramana,Social Welfare Officer Chintamani, District Vigilance Monitoring Committee members and others participated in the meeting.