Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara warns hospitals denying treatment under Aarogyasri scheme

Markapuram: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the Arogyamitras to identify the poor who require medical services, create awareness among the public on Dr YSR Arogyasri scheme and strive for the perfect implementation of the programme in the district.



He participated in the training programme organised for the Arogyamitras in George Pharmacy College in Markapuram on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, the Collector said that the Dr YSR Arogyasri programme was launched to provide better medical care to the poor, with the government and private hospitals partnership. He said that the people in rural and remote areas are required to be made aware of the scheme.

He advised the Arogyamitras to identify the people who need treatment at the village and ward secretariat level and take them to the hospitals to provide medical care. He said that if any network hospital denies offering treatment to the poor under the Aarogyasri scheme, action will be taken on it. He also ordered the doctors in the primary health centres to monitor the working of the Arogyamitras in the ward and village secretariats. He appreciated the government staff for working well in the pandemic situation and wished them to do well in the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme also.

Joint Collector TS Chetan, DRDA PD Elisha, ADMHO Dr Padmavathi, RDO M Seshireddy, and other officials also participated in the programme.