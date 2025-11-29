Collector emphasises need to shift cultivation patterns

Vijayawada: The government is moving ahead with clear action plans under five key policies—water security, demand-driven crops, agri-tech, food processing, and comprehensive government support—to ensure farmers become ‘kings’ in the next five years, said NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

As part of Raithanna – Meekosam outreach programme, the Collector, along with Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari, and officials from agriculture and allied departments, conducted field visits at Nunna on Friday.

The officials went door-to-door distributing pamphlets detailing the government's five guiding principles aimed at strengthening the farming sector.

Agriculture officials also explained features of AP AIMS app, which provides farmers with crucial information on pest control, water management, weather forecasts, and crop advisories. They said digital platform would help farmers make informed decisions.

Addressing farmers, Dr Lakshmisha emphasised the need to shift cultivation patterns in line with changing food habits. He advised farmers to prioritise horticultural crops along with small grains to diversify income. Adoption of agri-tech solutions would strengthen productivity and resilience, he added.

The Collector said the government is promoting drip and sprinkler irrigation to enhance water-use efficiency by 40–50 per cent. Farmers must evolve into agri-preneurs by taking up value addition to command better prices in the market.

He urged farmers to utilise welfare schemes like Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and Weather-Based Crop Insurance, and also suggested integrating dairy farming for additional income.

Horticulture crops can be grown free of cost under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, he noted.

Nunna PACS President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, Assistant Director of Agriculture B Venkateswara Rao, AO K Raghuram, Horticulture Officer Parameswara Reddy, VAAs Vijaya Lakshmi, Sk Faiza and others participated.