Collector emphasises on hygiene for healthy society

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya stressed that a healthy society can only be achieved through personal and environmental cleanliness

As part of the The National Deworming Day Programme, the collector personally administered Albendazole tablets to students at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that there are 5,96,751 individuals between the ages of 1 and 19 in the district. She said that measures had been taken to distribute Albendazole tablets on Tuesday through 2849 Anganwadis, 2,718 schools, 233 colleges, 95 other vocational institutions, 1,694 ASHA workers, and 894 ANMs in the district.

She said that the tablets are also available at 64 Primary Health Centres, 18 Urban Primary Health Centres, eight Community Health Centres, two Area Hospitals, and two District Hospitals in the district.

She announced that a mop-up programme will be conducted on September 25, for those who didn’t take the tablets on Tuesday.

DMHO Dr Suresh Kumar, RBSK Nodal Officer Dr Bhagirathi, DIO Dr Padmaja, DPMO Vani Sri, Ongole municipal commissioner Venkateswara Rao, KV Principal Manish Kumar, and others were present.