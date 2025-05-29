Collector explains importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being

Puttaparthi: Collector T S Chetan spoke about the role ofyoga in enhancing both physical and mental health, urging everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives. He inaugurated the ‘Yogandra-2025’ program organized by the Tourism Department on Vidyagiri Road in Puttaparthi with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the Andhra Pradesh government aims to conduct large-scale yoga demonstrations across the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21. He noted that the initiative is intended to improve public health, reduce medical expenses for citizens, and lower healthcare spending by the state. He encouraged professionals and business people to practice yoga regularly to improve efficiency and achieve better results in their respective fields.

He also highlighted the benefits of introducing yoga to children at an early age, such as improved concentration and memory, leading to better academic performance. The Collector mentioned that yoga outreach programs under ‘Yogandra’ are being conducted intensively across the district. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and other ministers will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21. Simultaneously, mass yoga events will be organized in Lepakshi, where thousands are expected to participate. Later, the Collector, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, SP V. Ratna, and other officials joined over 2,000 participants in a large-scale community yoga session. The event concluded with the felicitation of yoga instructors. Various departmental officials and the public took part in the celebrations.