  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Collector felicitates Bal Puraskar awardee Shivani

  • Created On:  30 Dec 2025 8:45 AM IST
Collector felicitates Bal Puraskar awardee Shivani
X

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri, on Monday felicitated young sportsperson Shivani, a native of Maddikera mandal, for receiving the prestigious Veer Bal Puraskar. The felicitation programme was held at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate, where the Collector honoured Shivani for her exceptional courage, determination and sporting achievements, which brought pride to the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siri recalled that Shivani received the Veer Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu during the Veer Bal Diwas–2025 celebrations held in New Delhi, a national event dedicated to commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of children. Congratulating her on the achievement, the Collector said Shivani was selected for the award in the sports category, recognising not only her courage but also her outstanding performance at national and international levels.

Tags

Veer Bal Puraskaryoung sportsperson ShivaniKurnool districtDistrict Collector Sirisporting excellence
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 30 Dec, 2025

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed

Gold Rates in Hyderabad Rise; 100g 24K Gold Crosses Rs 1 Lakh

National News

More
Share it
X