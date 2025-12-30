Collector felicitates Bal Puraskar awardee Shivani

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri, on Monday felicitated young sportsperson Shivani, a native of Maddikera mandal, for receiving the prestigious Veer Bal Puraskar. The felicitation programme was held at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate, where the Collector honoured Shivani for her exceptional courage, determination and sporting achievements, which brought pride to the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siri recalled that Shivani received the Veer Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu during the Veer Bal Diwas–2025 celebrations held in New Delhi, a national event dedicated to commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of children. Congratulating her on the achievement, the Collector said Shivani was selected for the award in the sports category, recognising not only her courage but also her outstanding performance at national and international levels.