Collector inspects arrangements for 3rd phase panchayat polls

Guntur :District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to take steps to conduct gram panchayat elections in third phase in Gurazala revenue division peacefully.

He stressed on coordination among revenue, police and gram panchayat officials and employees for conducting the polling peacefully. He held a meeting with the Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, Joint Collector P Prasanti and officials of various departments at Gurazala revenue divisional officer's office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he enquired about arrangements made for third phase polling and counting of votes in Gurazala division. The revenue and police officials explained arrangements made to conduct counting and polling in the panchayat elections.

The Collector said that the first phase and second phase of grama panchayat elections were conducted peacefully and directed the officials to conduct third phase of gram panchayat elections in similar fashion. He instructed the polling officers to provide security to the statutory material to be used in the polling. He said that the district administration has already given training to the polling and counting officials and clarified their doubts. He said that following the instructions of the State Election Commission, they have set up closed circuit cameras at polling centres and MPDOs and EORD were appointed to extend cooperation for counting.

He directed the officials to arrange more tables in the counting halls to complete counting of votes at the earliest. He directed the officials to set up generators at the problematic villages and see that polling is conducted peacefully. Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni said that they have set up quick response force in the problematic villages and directed to set up barricades at the polling centres. Earlier, Joint Collector P Prasanti, Vivek Yadav visited polling centres at ZPHS at Panditivaripalem, Srinagar in Dachepalli mandal. Gurazla RDO Pardha Saradhi, divisional forest officer Vijaya Kumar, Dwama Project Director Srinivasa Reddy were present.