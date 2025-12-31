Collector inspects EVM strong rooms in Nandyal

Nandyal: Collector G Raja Kumari on Tuesday personally inspected the strong rooms housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the Tekke Market Yard in Nandyal town as part of the quarterly inspections mandated by the Election Commission of India.

During the inspection, carried out in the presence of representatives of all recognised political parties, the Collector verified the seals affixed to the strong rooms. She conducted a comprehensive review of the security arrangements and safety measures in place, assessing whether they were being implemented strictly in accordance with the Election Commission’s prescribed guidelines. The inspection was formally recorded after she signed the monitoring register.

Emphasising that the security of EVMs is of utmost importance, the Collector instructed the police personnel deployed at the strong rooms to remain vigilant at all times. She directed the concerned officials to ensure there was no scope for negligence and that robust security arrangements continued without deviation, strictly adhering to Election Commission norms.

District Revenue Officer Ramunayak, Revenue Divisional Officer Viswanath, Tahsildar Satya Srinivasulu, Election DT Manohar, and other officials accompanied the Collector. Representatives of political parties — including Syed Riyaz Bhasha (Indian National Congress), Shivaramireddy (TDP), Sairam Reddy (YSRCP), K. Chandrasekhar (BJP), Pradeep (Aam Aadmi Party), and Narasimhulu (CPI) — were present and participated in the supervision process.