Collector inspects land for banana research centre in Tadipatri

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V conducted a field inspection on Monday at Survey No. 18 in Thalari Cheruvu village of Tadipatri mandal, to identify suitable land for establishing a banana research centre focused on tissue culture plant production and research.

He was accompanied by BBSSL (Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Ltd.) representative Paresh Desai, R&D representative Jayaprakash, Telugu States in-charge Tiwari, Anantapur Revenue Division Officer Keshav Naidu, and District Horticulture Officer Umadevi. The team inspected potential government lands for the proposed project.

The Banana Research Centre is proposed to be set up under BBSSL, which functions under the Central government, to support the development of crop seeds across India, with a special focus on banana tissue culture research. A proposal for the same has been submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recommending establishment of the centre in Anantapur district. Following the State government’s directions, the Collector visited multiple sites to identify most suitable location in alignment with the requirements of the central agency. He mentioned that the district is actively pursuing steps to allocate 50 acres for this purpose.

Post-inspection, Vinod Kumar stated that a final decision on the land will be taken after thorough evaluation. The team observed that the shortlisted locations offer favorable conditions, including access to water, electricity, road connectivity, soil fertility, and climate suitability.

Officials emphasised that establishing Banana Tissue Culture Centre in this region will not only enable the production of high-quality, research-based plant varieties for farmers but will also promote banana as a major food crop. The rail connectivity from Tadipatri could also facilitate banana exports. The Collector added that the initiative is expected to bring significant agricultural development to the region and boost the economic prosperity of horticulture farmers.

Tadipatri Tahsildar Somashekar, Mandal Surveyor Rammohan, several VROs, and other officials were also present during the inspection.