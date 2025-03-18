Collector inspects SSC exam centre

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi inspected the SSC Public Examination Centre at Sri Sarada Niketan here on Monday.

In all, 229 students attended the first language examination. The collector interacted with the students and enquired about the facilities in the examination centre and examined the medicines available in the medical camp set up at the examination centre for the convenience of the students.

She instructed the staff to keep sufficient stocks of ORS packets in the backdrop of summer. She directed the officials to take steps to check malpractices in the examination. She was accompanied by Guntur West tahsildar Venkateswarulu and Sarada Niketan head master Usha Kumari.