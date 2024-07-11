Collector inspects works, sanitation drive

Palakonda/Parvatipuram : District collector A Shyam Prasad inspected several works in Palakonda mandal on Wednesday. During his maiden tour after taking charge as district collector, inspected Jal Jeevan Mission works at Lumburu, primary school and hospital at M Singupuram. He also inspected the sanitation drive at Malliveedu village of M Singupuram panchayat.

The collector instructed the officers to speed up the Jal Jeevan Mission works to provide potable water to each and every household. “Our aim should be to provide safe drinking water so that the public would be protected from many communicable diseases. Ill-health leads to unnecessary financial burden to many families,” he said.

The sanitation drive should be continued in all gram panchayats, he ordered. The drive was taken up in the district to avoid any untoward incidents such as diarrhoea or any water or vector-borne diseases, he added. Government machinery should be alert during the rainy season, he instructed. During his visit to primary school, he inspected and tasted the midday meal. He checked the way classes were conducted and instructed the teachers to teach with utmost commitment.

Later, the collector visited the primary health centre and inspected the feeder ambulance situated on the premises. The staff explained the usage of the ambulance. Syam Prasad interacted with the beneficiaries. He directed the MPDO to take up jungle clearance along the roads. Palakonda municipal commissioner S Sarveswara Rao, mandal officers and others attended the programme.