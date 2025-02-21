Collector instructs contractors to complete hostel works on time

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani instructed the contractor to complete the construction of toilets at SC girls’ hostel on a war footing. She conducted a surprise inspection of the SC girls’ and ST boys’ hostels in Bhimavaram town on Thursday. The infrastructure development work being done in the SC college students’ hostel, SC children’s hostel, and BC students’ hostels set up in the same premises near Bhimavaram Rythu Bazaar was inspected.

The municipality has sanctioned six new toilets for the use of SC college students, Rs 6 lakh for related works, Rs 1.35 lakh for the installation of a pump set in the BC hostel, Rs 6 lakh for the repair of toilets, installation of a submersible motor for continuous water supply, door repairs, installation of fans, construction of six toilets, installation of mosquito nets on 76 windows in three hostels, and other works. Later, she inspected the dormitories and toilets in all the hostels and issued appropriate orders to the officials.

When asked if there were any difficulties, the students replied that there was a need for drinking water and inverters should also be installed. She said that beds have already been provided and that all the work would be completed soon, and that they should study well and succeed in life.

She said that it is very important for girls to dress well to respect our culture and traditions. Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, Housing Department PD Y Hariharanath, District SC Welfare Officer B Ramanjaneya Raju, District BC Welfare Officer G Ganapathi Rao, District ST Welfare Officer D Pushpa Rani, shelter home officers CH Bhanumani, Y Padmaja, G Shyamala, D Srinivasu, Housing Department Engineers B Venkataramana, G Pichaiyya, Municipal Engineer Appalaraju, and others were present.