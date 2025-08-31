Collector instructs expedited rehabilitation for Polavaram evacuees

Rajamahendravaram: District collector AS Dinesh Kumar held a video conference on Saturday to review the progress of rehabilitation and land acquisition for the Polavaram project. He issued a clear directive to officials to make all necessary arrangements for shifting displaced persons to the rehabilitation colonies.

The collector instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition process to provide alternative land to farmers who have lost their lands. He inquired about the proposals for new land acquisitions and ordered that farmers be given tours of the rehabilitation colonies. He stressed the need to ensure all basic facilities, including power supply and drinking water, are in place in these colonies. The Collector also specified that the land allocated to farmers should be suitable for cultivation.

He directed officials to acquire land in the mandals of Jeelugumilli, Buttayagudem, and Kukkunooru. Additionally, he ordered the acquisition of land for a crematorium in Indukurupeta village of Devipatnam mandal.

Polavaram Administrative Officer V Abhishek, Rampachodavaram ITDA PO K Simhachalam, Sub Collector Shubham Nokwal, Chintoor PO Apurva Bharat, Special Deputy Collector Ambedkar, and Tahsildars of various mandals participated in this meeting.