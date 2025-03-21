Collector issues heatwave advisory

Rajamahendravaram: In light of warnings from meteorological agencies, district collector P Prasanthi has alerted officials and the public about an intense summer ahead, with the likelihood of severe heatwave. She emphasised the need for municipal and panchayat officials to take necessary precautionary measures and spread awareness among the public.

On Thursday, the collector conducted a video conference with field-level officials from the Collectorate on Thursday.

During the meeting, she instructed revenue divisional officers, municipal officials, and other coordinating departments to convene on Friday and implement a well-structured action plan. She said that the Health Department had already issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with relevant guidelines.

The collector directed authorities to ensure the supply of clean and cool drinking water at public water stations, with support from voluntary organisations and industries. She also ordered government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, to function only in the mornings during the summer. She warned that any violations of this directive would not be tolerated. She urged the public to report violations by contacting DEO Office Superintendent Nageswara Rao at 919398680029.

Further, she instructed officials to set up tents at workplaces for MGNREGA labourers to provide shade, while also ensuring the availability of drinking water and ORS packets. Special care should be taken for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants, by assigning them suitable wwork.

The collector also stressed the importance of monitoring ice supply factories to ensure they use purified water.

She also called for inspections of ORH tanks and water supply tankers to maintain quality standards. In the event of heatwave-related illnesses or fatalities, the concerned Tehsildar, Medical Officer, and Police Officer must submit a joint report within 24 hours.

Lastly, she advised vehicle users to take necessary precautions during extreme heat conditions and emphasized the need to educate drivers on heatwave-related risks and safety measures.