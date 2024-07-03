Collector meets people of submerging villages

Makrapuram: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya inspected Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project construction works, submerging villages, and rehabilitation colonies, and enquired the officers on the status of the infrastructure works on Tuesday.

The collector visited the rehabilitation colony at Vemulakota and inspected the infrastructure works. She visited the works of the in-take well, where the officials explained to her how they could pump water to four assembly constituencies from the well.

She interacted with the people in Kalanuthala, one of the submerging villages, and inquired about the services, drinking water supply, and infrastructure. The villagers requested the collector to see they receive reasonable compensation and revise the cut-off date to identify the evacuees.

She assured them to take up the grievances to the government, by coordinating with the public representatives, and complete the project soon. She also inspected the rehabilitation colonies under construction at Idupuru I, Idupuru II, and Devaraju Gattu, and interacted with the affected villagers.

Markapuram MLA meets collector

The Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy met the district collector Thameem Ansariya at the sub-collector office in Markapuram and requested her to expedite the works of the Veligonda project, so that the locals benefit from it.

He requested her to address the drinking water crisis in the constituency and increase the number of trips by the water tankers. The collector assured him of submitting a favourable report to the government.

The Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, SEs Abu Talim (Projects), Mardan Ali (RWS&S), LA special collector Jhansi Lakshmi, special deputy collectors D Nagajyothi, Satynarayana, DDO Sai Kumar, and others were present.