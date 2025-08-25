Collector orders expeditious completion of e-crop booking

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation has initiated the distribution of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds to property owners affected by the widening of National Highway 340C. Commissioner P Viswanath on Sunday handed over TDR bonds to three beneficiaries at his camp office, marking the beginning of the compensation process.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the government has issued orders to widen the stretch of NH-340C from Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Circle to SS Gardens into a 100-feet road.

The project spans 2.34 kilometers, impacting 201 properties, of which 178 are fully affected.

“Initially, bonds have been given to three property owners, and soon another 40 beneficiaries will receive them,” he added.

The Commissioner further informed that notices have been served to 159 property owners, with 110 already submitting their consent letters.

He appreciated the cooperation being extended by local residents towards the project and stressed that the road expansion would significantly improve the city’s future transportation facilities.

He appealed to the remaining affected families to extend their support and contribute to the overall development of Kurnool.

The Commissioner recalled that local MLA Gowru Charita Reddy and Joint Collector Dr B Navya recently inspected the road stretch and had earlier held multiple meetings with affected families.

City Planner Pradeep Kumar, Town Planning Officer Anjad Basha, Superintendent Subbanna, Building Inspectors, and other officials were present during the programme.