Collector orders smooth conduct of APPSC Group-I Mains Exams

Anantapur: Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, IAS, has directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the upcoming APPSC Group-I Mains examinations scheduled from May 3 to 9.

Addressing a review meeting with officials from various departments at the Mini Conference Hall in the Anantapur Collectorate, the Collector emphasized the importance of smooth and secure conduct of the exams.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma, Additional SP DV Ramanamurthy, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, DRO A Malola, and other department heads.

The Collector informed that the exams will take place daily from 10 AM to 1 PM across two centers—PVKK Institute of Technology (234 candidates) and Sri Balaji PG College (360 candidates)—with a total of 594 candidates appearing.

Dr Vinod Kumar announced that the Joint Collector will serve as the district-level coordinating officer, with Special Deputy Collectors M. Ram Mohan and V Mallikarjuna Reddy appointed as liaison officers for the two centers. Each center will also have senior officials physically overseeing the exams in coordination with APPSC-appointed supervisors. The exams will be conducted online via tabs provided to candidates, with strict invigilation and security protocols in place.

Instructions regarding invigilator appointments, briefing sessions, seating arrangements, packing of answer scripts, and adherence to time schedules will be issued by APPSC. He emphasized that electronic devices like mobile phones are strictly prohibited for both students and staff inside the exam halls. Institutions’ computers and electronic equipment will be switched off during the exam period. Section 144 will be enforced around exam centers, and question papers will be escorted securely to and from custody by police.