Collector orders swift completion of infrastructure projects in tribal areas

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to expedite essential infrastructure projects in 48 tribal habitations across 14 mandals under Pradhan Mantri Janman and Dr Juga schemes. During a review meeting on Tuesday, she prioritised housing, drinking water, roads, electricity, healthcare, and education.

Noting that only 92 of 527 sanctioned houses are complete, she ordered fast-tracked construction and timely issuance of possession certificates for state financial assistance. New houses in Kothapalli, Pamulapadu, and Chenchu habitations also require prompt completion.

The Collector mandated the completion of the Kapileswaram-Janallagudem BT road (7.11 km) to ensure road connectivity for all villages. Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, she urged swift completion of the remaining 42 of 53 approved drinking water projects. An additional Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned under DMF for summer relief in Sunnipenta.

She emphasized the distribution of PMJAY and NTR health cards for access to Rs 25 lakh free medical treatment. Progress on Samagra Shiksha hostels was reviewed, with a directive for completion before the next academic year and provision of transport where needed.

The establishment of new Anganwadi centers and land identification were ordered. A Rs One crore multipurpose tribal marketing center near Srisailam is in development.

Power supply to Janallagudem is complete, and mobile tower locations were identified in Kothapalli, Erramatta, Nagalooti, and Peccharuvu. The Collector also directed the completion of pending gas connections, promotion of natural farming, livestock distribution, and establishment of Poshan Vatikas in Anganwadi centers. Plans for skill development centers in Chenchu habitations are also underway.