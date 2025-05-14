Collector orders swift resolution of land acquisition cases

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed officials to take appropriate steps to ensure the speedy resolution of land acquisition cases across the district.

On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a review meeting at the Conference Hall in the Collectorate to assess the progress of land acquisition cases. The meeting involved key officials from various divisions and departments.

During the review, the Collector examined the status of land acquisition cases division-wise—specifically focusing on Kurnool, Adoni, and Pattikonda divisions. He reviewed the number of pending cases in each mandal, the compensation amounts due, and the actions taken so far. He sought detailed updates from the Adoni Sub-Collector and the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) of Kurnool and Pattikonda.

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, the Collector instructed the officials to respond immediately to ongoing court cases related to land acquisition. He also directed the Joint Collector to send necessary proposals to the government for the allocation of required funds for compensation and to monitor the process closely and consistently.

The District Revenue Officer (DRO) was instructed to prepare a comprehensive report detailing the number of cases department-wise and the corresponding compensation amounts. The Collector further ordered that this report be submitted to the concerned Principal Secretaries of the respective departments, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), the Government Pleader (GP), and the Additional Government Pleader (AGP).

Additionally, the Collector instructed the Land Acquisition Section to share the current status of land acquisition cases with the respective RDOs for further action and coordination.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, DRO C. Venkata Narayanamma, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Pattikonda RDO Bharat, Special Deputy Collectors Venkateswarlu, Anuradha, and Ajay Kumar, along with GPs, AGPs, and other officials.