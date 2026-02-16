Collector participates in Maha Shivaratri celebrations

Lepakshi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad participated in the Maha Shivaratri festivities held at the renowned Nagapadaga Shivalinga located within the Veerabhadra Swamy Temple at Lepakshi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, special rituals were performed with religious fervour at the temple, which is known for its historic and architectural significance.

The Collector visited the temple and took part in the special pujas conducted by the temple priests amid Vedic chants. A Maha Nyasa Purvaka Rudrabhishekam was performed, during which the Collector offered prayers with devotion.

Following the rituals, Shyam Prasad reviewed the arrangements made for devotees in the temple premises.

He expressed satisfaction that the celebrations were being conducted peacefully and in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

He stated that the district administration had made all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival and convenience for pilgrims. Tahsildar Soujanya, officials from the Endowments Department, the temple Executive Officer, public representatives, and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion.