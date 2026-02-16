Apple Gears Up for Major 2026 Launches with iPhone 17e, Budget MacBook, and More

Apple appears ready to kick off 2026 with a strong product lineup. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly preparing to unveil five significant devices in the coming weeks, reinforcing its aggressive innovation push following last year’s momentum. According to Bloomberg, the launches could begin as early as this month, potentially led by the much-anticipated iPhone 17e.

Here’s a closer look at what Apple may have in store.

iPhone 17e: Affordable Yet Upgraded

The iPhone 17e is expected to succeed last year’s iPhone 16e and serve as the most affordable model in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Despite its budget positioning, the device may receive meaningful upgrades. Reports suggest Apple could equip it with the A19 chipset — the same processor expected to power the standard iPhone 17 models.

One notable improvement could be the addition of MagSafe support. The iPhone 16e did not support MagSafe, but it appears that the iPhone 17e may be compatible with MagSafe. Slimmer display bezels are also anticipated, although the familiar notch design may continue.

Pricing in India is likely to remain unchanged. For reference, the iPhone 16e debuted at Rs 59,900.

Refreshed MacBook Pro Models

Apple is also tipped to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup with new M5 Pro and M5 Max chip variants. While the company introduced the M5 MacBook Pro last year, the higher-tier chip versions are now expected to follow. The updated laptops are likely to retain the existing design language.

Although an OLED upgrade is rumored for future MacBook Pro models, the upcoming versions are expected to continue with LCD panels for now. A March release timeline is being widely speculated.

M5 MacBook Air Incoming

Alongside the Pro models, Apple may soon roll out an updated MacBook Air powered by the M5 processor. However, major design changes are unlikely. The refreshed Air is expected to maintain the look and specifications of its M4 predecessor.

Pricing is also expected to stay consistent, with the base model likely to start at Rs 99,900 in India.

A More Affordable MacBook

In a move that could attract students and first-time buyers, Apple is reportedly preparing a new low-cost MacBook. This model could debut in March and may be Apple’s most affordable laptop yet.

To manage costs, Apple is expected to use the A18 Pro chipset from the iPhone 16 Pro instead of a traditional M-series chip. The device may feature a 12.9-inch LCD display and could be offered in vibrant color options such as yellow, pink, and blue. The anticipated global price is $699 (roughly Rs 63,400).

iPad Lineup Refresh

Apple’s tablet portfolio may also see upgrades. The base 12th generation iPad is likely to receive the A18 chipset from the iPhone 16, while the iPad Air could be powered by the M4 chip. Design changes are not expected, but performance improvements should be noticeable.

The 12th generation iPad and the M4 iPad Air will likely be released in the first half of 2026. For context, the iPad 11th generation launched at Rs 34,900 in India, while the M3 iPad Air started at Rs 59,900.

If these reports hold true, Apple’s early 2026 roadmap could offer something for nearly every segment — from budget buyers to professional users.