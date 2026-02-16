IIT Patna Sees Growing Enrolment in Certificate Programme on Generative AI for Professionals

Patna: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna is witnessing steady participation in its Certificate Programme in Generative AI for Professionals, reflecting rising demand for industry-oriented artificial intelligence training among working professionals.

According to institute officials, the first cohort of the programme, conducted between May and November 2025, enrolled 190 participants. The second cohort, which began on August 31, 2025, recorded higher participation with 308 professionals and is currently progressing through advanced modules, including web application development, with completion expected in February 2026. Participant feedback scores for the first two cohorts were reported at 4.5 and 4.2 out of 5 respectively.

The institute stated that the programme curriculum has been designed to align with evolving industry requirements and focuses on practical exposure to generative AI tools and real-world applications. Officials noted that the continued enrolment growth across cohorts indicates increasing interest among professionals seeking to upgrade skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

A fourth batch of the programme commenced in January 2026 with 288 participants, while applications for the upcoming fifth cohort are open until March 15, 2026. Institute representatives said the programme aims to provide hands-on training that helps professionals understand the deployment of generative AI technologies across sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and digital services.

Education experts note that the expansion of short-term, specialised certification programmes reflects a broader shift toward continuous professional upskilling as industries adopt advanced automation and artificial intelligence solutions.